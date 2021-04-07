Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Post $0.42 EPS

Analysts expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.68 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TBBK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of TBBK stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.11. 5,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. The Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $24.52.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,179.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in The Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,387,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,533,000 after purchasing an additional 200,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,615,000 after purchasing an additional 78,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,636 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 101,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Bancorp by 52.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 170,582 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

