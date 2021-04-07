Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) to Hold

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RMR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ RMR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.88. The company had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,815. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.43. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $44.16.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $156.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.20 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 267,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in The RMR Group by 111.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

