Zacks Investment Research Lowers Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) to Sell

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autohome Inc. offers an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. It also offers advertising services; dealer subscription services; used automobile listings services; automobile dealer subscription services as well as operates automotive aftermarket services platform and real-time feedback on the service providers. Autohome Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ATHM. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.04.

ATHM traded down $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.12. The stock had a trading volume of 785,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,265. Autohome has a 1-year low of $70.01 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.91.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autohome will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Autohome by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

