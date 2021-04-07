Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) to Hold

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Shares of HYFM stock traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $54.23. 314,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,269. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.59. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYFM. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,229,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,501,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth about $19,718,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,503,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,089,000.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

