Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Buy

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $230.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOCU. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.55.

DOCU remained flat at $$205.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,540,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,417. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.27. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $85.84 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.33 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $1,488,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 379,731 shares of company stock valued at $87,272,153. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

