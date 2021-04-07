Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) to “Buy”

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IPI. TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intrepid Potash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

NYSE:IPI opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $428.51 million, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.62 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

