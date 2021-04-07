Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) to “Buy”

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PDS Biotechnology Corp. is an immuno-oncology company. It is focused on developing a pipeline of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, cancer and other cancers. The company’s products are based on the proprietary Versamune(R) platform technology, which activates and directs the human immune system. PDS Biotechnology Corp, formerly known as Edge Therapeutics Inc., is based in Berkeley Heights, United States. “

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

PDSB stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.70. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDSB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 90,002 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.