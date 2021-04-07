Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Alvopetro Energy Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (CVE:ALV)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alvopetro Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Alvopetro Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Shares of ALV stock opened at C$0.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$94.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00. Alvopetro Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.54 and a 52-week high of C$1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.76.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As at December 31, 2019, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and one other exploration asset comprising 23,527 acres.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.