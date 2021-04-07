Zenswap Network Token Hits Market Cap of $165,597.27 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Zenswap Network Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a market capitalization of $165,597.27 and $10,575.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded 46.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00054745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $351.11 or 0.00628134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00078421 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

ZNT is a token. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenswap Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

