Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Price Hits $2,178.95 on Exchanges

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,178.95 or 0.03866456 BTC on exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $52,291.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00055809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00021482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.08 or 0.00635390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00079424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.