$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) will report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grubhub’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Grubhub will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Grubhub.

Get Grubhub alerts:

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

In other Grubhub news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $75,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $382,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,493.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,138 shares of company stock valued at $833,241 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Grubhub by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Grubhub by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 545,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,477,000 after buying an additional 153,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Grubhub during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,401,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Grubhub by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 145,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Grubhub by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRUB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,814. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grubhub has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $85.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.68.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grubhub (GRUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.