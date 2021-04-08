-$0.05 EPS Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). DURECT also reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%.

DRRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised their price target on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DURECT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in DURECT by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 304,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in DURECT by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in DURECT by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in DURECT by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 456,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DURECT by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.82. 9,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,078. DURECT has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $413.51 million, a PE ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 1.76.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

