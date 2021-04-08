$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. AppFolio reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. AppFolio has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $145.50.

Shares of APPF opened at $141.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $91.36 and a 1-year high of $186.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.87.

In other AppFolio news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $700,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $3,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,350 shares of company stock worth $10,150,552. 41.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,576,000 after acquiring an additional 286,659 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,542,000 after acquiring an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth about $51,957,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth about $40,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

