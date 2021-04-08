$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Shares of ELF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.27. 1,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.43 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,485,711.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 11,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $323,429.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,696.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 404,812 shares of company stock worth $10,472,692. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

