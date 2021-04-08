$0.16 EPS Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.15. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.32.

Shares of SHC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,204. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

In related news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $21,351,506.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

