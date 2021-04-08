$0.25 EPS Expected for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Vicor reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 725%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on VICR. BWS Financial raised their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.81. The company had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,815. Vicor has a twelve month low of $40.13 and a twelve month high of $104.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.89 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.50.

In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,667,229. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 3,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $301,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,271 shares of company stock worth $6,692,786 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $17,595,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,664,000 after buying an additional 131,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,051,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,451,000 after buying an additional 124,668 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $5,933,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,230,000 after buying an additional 59,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

