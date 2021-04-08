$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Endava reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.41 million.

DAVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.11.

DAVA traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,012. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 276.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. Endava has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $91.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endava by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Endava by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Endava by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Endava during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Endava during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

