$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is ($0.20). Visteon posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 657.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $6.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.02 million. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

VC stock opened at $123.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -86.90 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.41. Visteon has a one year low of $46.17 and a one year high of $147.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 301,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,869,000 after acquiring an additional 31,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $38,314,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,273,000 after purchasing an additional 95,909 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

