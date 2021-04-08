$0.46 EPS Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.58. Echo Global Logistics posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 142.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECHO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.43. 120,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Also, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 184,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 75,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

