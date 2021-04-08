$0.55 EPS Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $63.94 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

