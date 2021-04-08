$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.49. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $10.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.02 to $11.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.56 to $13.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $1,764,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 372,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after purchasing an additional 96,569 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $4,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded down $1.98 on Monday, hitting $178.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,039. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $186.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

