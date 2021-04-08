-$0.61 EPS Expected for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will report earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Aemetis posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $37.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.34 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMTX. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of Aemetis stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $26.39. 44,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,508,943. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.09. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aemetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aemetis by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

