$0.75 EPS Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.76. Tetra Tech posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total transaction of $1,398,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $184,906.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242 in the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $138.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $64.83 and a 1-year high of $144.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.86%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

