-$0.92 EPS Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will post ($0.92) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.24). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.02. 1,562,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,626. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 56,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

