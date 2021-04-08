-$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) will report earnings per share of ($1.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.33). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.95) to ($4.82). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.43) to ($4.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.20).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,042.03, for a total value of $6,388,263.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,502,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $106,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,730.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,287 shares of company stock worth $8,308,341 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,882,000 after purchasing an additional 280,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 34,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.19 million, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 0.53. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

