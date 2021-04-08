$1.52 EPS Expected for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will post $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $3.62. Diamondback Energy reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $13.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $11.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.39.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,295,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.94. The company had a trading volume of 66,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.95. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

