$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report $1.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. WEX posted earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $8.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $12.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $398.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.53 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%.

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research cut WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.53.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.08. 172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,029. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.40. WEX has a 1-year low of $100.53 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $2,864,169.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,368.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $805,736.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,773 shares of company stock valued at $35,766,090 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in WEX by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in WEX by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

