10,993 Shares in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in HeadHunter Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HHR opened at $35.84 on Thursday. HeadHunter Group PLC has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.02 by $4.44. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.04 earnings per share. HeadHunter Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.