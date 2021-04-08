1,118 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 723,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 40,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 115,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $95.68 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $75.34 and a one year high of $96.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.66.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.