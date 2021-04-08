112 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Bought by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 112 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in MSCI by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $22,127,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,425,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $24,177,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $437.45 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.05 and a 52 week high of $455.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.89.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.71.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

