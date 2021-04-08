1,159 Shares in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Bought by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSK opened at $43.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.50. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

