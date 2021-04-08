$12.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will post sales of $12.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.60 billion and the lowest is $11.56 billion. Sysco posted sales of $13.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year sales of $50.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.14 billion to $51.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $59.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.37 billion to $61.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Sysco by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,193,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,468,000 after purchasing an additional 41,485 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Sysco by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Sysco by 36.9% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,090. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,151.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $83.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.75 and its 200-day moving average is $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

