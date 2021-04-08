1,242 Shares in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in WPP by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in WPP by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of WPP by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 113,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPP opened at $65.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.45. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $31.71 and a 1 year high of $66.49. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9777 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.05%.

WPP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oddo Bhf raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

