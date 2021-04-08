128,131 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 128,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $160,620,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 569,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 29,118 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 110,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 126,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $18.56 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $18.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.