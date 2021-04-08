12,896 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $142.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.86. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.95.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

