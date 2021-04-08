12Ships Trading Up 23.6% This Week (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded up 53.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. One 12Ships coin can now be purchased for about $0.0453 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. 12Ships has a market cap of $225.55 million and $2,700.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 12Ships has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00056057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00022901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.00 or 0.00632039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00083559 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00030327 BTC.

12Ships Coin Profile

12Ships is a coin. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,037,176 coins. 12Ships’ official website is www.12ships.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

