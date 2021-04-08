13,471 Shares in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBBN. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,994,000 after buying an additional 316,024 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 114.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 20.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 114,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 294.1% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 97,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 73,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $66,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,947 shares in the company, valued at $599,972.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RBBN. B. Riley increased their target price on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of RBBN opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $244.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

