$143.28 Million in Sales Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will post $143.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.00 million. Select Energy Services posted sales of $278.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $622.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $613.64 million to $631.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $691.18 million, with estimates ranging from $656.35 million to $726.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.51 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

NYSE:WTTR traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $4.87. 4,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $7.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Select Energy Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Select Energy Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

