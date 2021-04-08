143,000 Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 143,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.12% of Voya Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 777.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 272,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 241,550 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VOYA opened at $66.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.70. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.