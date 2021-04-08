14,584 Shares in Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Marathon Patent Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Marathon Patent Group stock opened at $46.26 on Thursday. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -98.43 and a beta of 4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $34,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,953,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,357.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Patent Group

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.