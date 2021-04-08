14,604 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Bought by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. FMR LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $4,660,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 10.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 37,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 421.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 935,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 755,850 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

NYSE ET opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.