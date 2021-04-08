14,604 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Bought by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. FMR LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $4,660,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 10.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 37,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 421.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 935,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 755,850 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.
NYSE ET opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $9.55.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
