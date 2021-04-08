14,900 Shares in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.05% of PS Business Parks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,327,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,304,000 after buying an additional 165,096 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $865,370.00. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $158.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $106.79 and a one year high of $161.17.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.95%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

