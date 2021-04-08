$150.03 Million in Sales Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will announce sales of $150.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.33 million to $150.68 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $179.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $608.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $605.49 million to $611.51 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $636.22 million, with estimates ranging from $632.88 million to $639.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,921,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,942,000 after purchasing an additional 256,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after acquiring an additional 106,042 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 752,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 314,643 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 328,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

