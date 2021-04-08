15,321,681 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,321,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,908,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in PG&E by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $13.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

