1,719 Shares in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Bought by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,480,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,841,000 after acquiring an additional 370,045 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1,181.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 237,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS opened at $41.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $48.06.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.20%.

CRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

