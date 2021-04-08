1,950 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

SPLG opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $47.87.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

