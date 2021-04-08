1World Market Cap Reaches $3.94 Million (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 8th. One 1World coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 1World has traded 6% higher against the dollar. 1World has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and $9,584.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1World Profile

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

