$2.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will report $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20. NXP Semiconductors reported earnings per share of $2.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $9.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $11.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.88.

Shares of NXPI opened at $212.14 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.26, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 61.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 126.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

