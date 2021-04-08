216,600 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 216,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,058,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Knight-Swift Transportation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $49.69 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Knight Equity raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.19.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $7,400,000 in the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

