$23.90 Million in Sales Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to post $23.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.70 million. CEVA posted sales of $23.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $106.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.46 million to $107.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $119.32 million, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $122.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CEVA. Northland Securities cut shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

In related news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 30,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $2,072,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $2,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,417 over the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.24. The stock had a trading volume of 111,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,968. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,834.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $83.95.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

